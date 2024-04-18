Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 18 April 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 18th April 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|181.00 PKR
|182.80 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|739.63 PKR
|747.63 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|342.25 PKR
|345.65 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|201.00 PKR
|203.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.40 PKR
|38.80 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.61 PKR
|40.01 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|293.00 PKR
|296.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.51 PKR
|35.86 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.32 PKR
|3.43 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.86 PKR
|1.94 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|902.26 PKR
|911.26 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.24 PKR
|58.84 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|164.75 PKR
|166.75 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.42 PKR
|25.72 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.37 PKR
|730.37 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.37 PKR
|77.07 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.30 PKR
|74.05 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|204.50 PKR
|206.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.56 PKR
|25.86 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|304.67 PKR
|307.17 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.56 PKR
|7.71 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.30 PKR
|280.15 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.25 PKR
|75.95 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash
Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district
DC chairs review meeting of DEG
Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'
Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 202431 minutes ago
-
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges10 hours ago
-
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Au ..10 hours ago
-
International financial partners to invest $1.8 bln in KP: Advisor11 hours ago
-
Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tashkent Int'l Investment forum12 hours ago
-
Women development imperative for sustainable economic prosperity: Lansana Wonneh12 hours ago
-
Finance Minister, highlights geo-economic fragmentation, its impact on Pakistan12 hours ago
-
High Tobacco tax prevails over propaganda, reduces cigarette consumption13 hours ago
-
SECP grants registration to first digital insurer13 hours ago
-
European stock markets rebound after heavy losses13 hours ago
-
SECP files complaint against two individuals on violation of trading13 hours ago
-
Govt prioritize to peruse economic reform agenda for sustainable economic development: Minister13 hours ago