Open Menu

Field Marshal Asim Munir's Role In Strengthening Pak-US Ties Appreciated

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Field Marshal Asim Munir's role in strengthening Pak-US ties appreciated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry's former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Thursday lauded Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his successful and result-oriented visits to United States, a turning point in further cementing the geostrategic partnership and unlocking fresh avenues for bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

In a media statement issued here, he said that on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, the entire nation feels pride in the epoch-making achievements of the Field Marshal. He said the visits demonstrated Pakistan’s diplomatic strength, strategic clarity, and ability to build mutually beneficial alliances in a rapidly evolving global order. “Such engagements not only bolster our defence and security cooperation but also pave the way for enhanced market access, technology transfer, and new trade opportunities,” he added.

Malik said, the credit goes to COAS for inflicting a historic and decisive defeat on India in the recent war, which he described as a watershed moment in South Asian history. He said this achievement has greatly uplifted the morale of the armed forces and the nation, proving once again that Pakistan’s defence is impregnable.

Iftikhar Ali Malik outlined that Independence Day reminds every Pakistani of the sacrifices of forefathers and the duty to safeguard national sovereignty at all costs.

“The combination of strong military leadership and proactive economic diplomacy is the need of the hour, and Field Marshal Asim Munir has set a shining example,” he concluded, expressing hope that Pakistan will continue to rise as a self-reliant, prosperous, and respected member of the international community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water i ..

UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..

52 minutes ago
 Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intel ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

1 hour ago
 'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: Do ..

'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, ..

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

2 hours ago
 Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saani ..

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok

2 hours ago
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North ..

‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..

2 hours ago
 Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive r ..

Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23

2 hours ago
 ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell va ..

ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from Au ..

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16

2 hours ago
 Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of tal ..

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

2 hours ago
 Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with nat ..

Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business