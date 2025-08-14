Field Marshal Asim Munir's Role In Strengthening Pak-US Ties Appreciated
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry's former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Thursday lauded Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his successful and result-oriented visits to United States, a turning point in further cementing the geostrategic partnership and unlocking fresh avenues for bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation.
In a media statement issued here, he said that on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, the entire nation feels pride in the epoch-making achievements of the Field Marshal. He said the visits demonstrated Pakistan’s diplomatic strength, strategic clarity, and ability to build mutually beneficial alliances in a rapidly evolving global order. “Such engagements not only bolster our defence and security cooperation but also pave the way for enhanced market access, technology transfer, and new trade opportunities,” he added.
Malik said, the credit goes to COAS for inflicting a historic and decisive defeat on India in the recent war, which he described as a watershed moment in South Asian history. He said this achievement has greatly uplifted the morale of the armed forces and the nation, proving once again that Pakistan’s defence is impregnable.
Iftikhar Ali Malik outlined that Independence Day reminds every Pakistani of the sacrifices of forefathers and the duty to safeguard national sovereignty at all costs.
“The combination of strong military leadership and proactive economic diplomacy is the need of the hour, and Field Marshal Asim Munir has set a shining example,” he concluded, expressing hope that Pakistan will continue to rise as a self-reliant, prosperous, and respected member of the international community.
Recent Stories
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
More Stories From Business
-
Field Marshal Asim Munir's role in strengthening Pak-US ties appreciated2 minutes ago
-
LCCI celebrates I-Day with flag-hoisting, cake-cutting ceremony32 minutes ago
-
Pakistani businessmen celebrate Independence Day in Jeddah52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Movement's heroes eulogized52 minutes ago
-
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 162 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 20258 hours ago
-
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness17 hours ago
-
ECC approves key economic measures including industrial estate15 hours ago
-
SBP releases maiden Monetary Policy Report explaining the decision to pause policy ease15 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on implementation of good governance roadmap15 hours ago
-
Banks to open on Saturday for collection of Hajj 2026 applications15 hours ago