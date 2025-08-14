LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry's former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Thursday lauded Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his successful and result-oriented visits to United States, a turning point in further cementing the geostrategic partnership and unlocking fresh avenues for bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

In a media statement issued here, he said that on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, the entire nation feels pride in the epoch-making achievements of the Field Marshal. He said the visits demonstrated Pakistan’s diplomatic strength, strategic clarity, and ability to build mutually beneficial alliances in a rapidly evolving global order. “Such engagements not only bolster our defence and security cooperation but also pave the way for enhanced market access, technology transfer, and new trade opportunities,” he added.

Malik said, the credit goes to COAS for inflicting a historic and decisive defeat on India in the recent war, which he described as a watershed moment in South Asian history. He said this achievement has greatly uplifted the morale of the armed forces and the nation, proving once again that Pakistan’s defence is impregnable.

Iftikhar Ali Malik outlined that Independence Day reminds every Pakistani of the sacrifices of forefathers and the duty to safeguard national sovereignty at all costs.

“The combination of strong military leadership and proactive economic diplomacy is the need of the hour, and Field Marshal Asim Munir has set a shining example,” he concluded, expressing hope that Pakistan will continue to rise as a self-reliant, prosperous, and respected member of the international community.