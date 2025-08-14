Pakistani businessmen celebrate Independence Day in Jeddah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Pakistan food exporters' delegation, along with Pakistani businessmen settled in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has celebrated the auspicious occasion of Independence Day in a befitting and dignified manner.

The exporters delegation led by Shahid Imran Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) regional committee on food, is visiting Jeddah, according to a spokesman here Thursday.

On this occasion, prominent businessmen, community leaders and their families reaffirmed their love and devotion to the motherland. The venue was adorned with national flags, green and white balloons, and patriotic banners, creating a festive and vibrant atmosphere.

Shahid Imran paid rich homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, other founding leaders and martyrs who rendered immense sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan.

He emphasized the need for unity, hard work, and adherence to the Quaid's vision for a prosperous and strong nation.

The participants reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The ceremony concluded with the singing of the national anthem and cutting of Independence Day cake, symbolizing the solidarity and patriotic spirit of Pakistanis living abroad.