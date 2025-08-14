LCCI celebrates I-Day with flag-hoisting, cake-cutting ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day here on Thursday with a grand ceremony featuring a flag hoisting and cake cutting.

The event commenced with recitation from the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, former LCCI president Muhammad Ali Mian, former vice president Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol and Executive Committee members jointly hoisted the national flag. A large number of members of the business community were also present.

Special prayers were offered for the security, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, while the atmosphere echoed with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad.

In his address, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that Independence Day is not just a celebration, but a reminder of the sacrifices, unity and hard work of our forefathers who struggled for this homeland. He stressed that Pakistan’s development requires collective efforts from all segments of society.

He added that true independence is economic prosperity, which can be achieved through national unity, sound government policies, and the promotion of investment.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said that the true spirit of independence lies in fulfilling national responsibilities and taking concrete measures to strengthen the economy.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry remarked that the business community is playing a vital role in fortifying Pakistan’s industrial and trade structure.

Former president Muhammad Ali Mian stressed the need for unity and harmony to send a strong message to the world that Pakistan is a stable and peaceful country.

Former VP Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol underscored the importance of business-friendly policies and industrial growth for economic progress.

They said that Independence Day is an opportunity to renew the pledge to put Pakistan on the path of growth and prosperity.

The ceremony concluded with the cutting of a special Independence Day cake, where participants exchanged greetings and waved the national flag, expressed love and commitment to the homeland.