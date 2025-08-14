PBF holds ceremony to celebrate Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF-Lahore chapter) held a ceremony to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan, bringing together key figures from the business community, government, and civil society to commemorate the country’s rich legacy and progress, here at a local hotel.

Punjab Minister for Finance Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman was the chief guest while Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group (UBG) SM Tanveer and PBF Chief Organiser Ahmad Jawad were guests of honour. PBF Lahore President Sajid Aziz Meer, the forum's Provincial Chairpersons Talat Suhail, Naseer Malik, and Shabnum Zafar, along with Amjad Chaudhry, President of Lahore Small Chamber of Commerce were also present.

A large number of business leaders from across Lahore attended the event, reflecting the deep patriotic spirit and unity within the business community. The celebration featured a cake-cutting ceremony symbolising national pride and the commitment of Pakistan’s entrepreneurs toward the country’s continued development.

The participants paid tribute to the remarkable success of Maraka-e-Haq, acknowledging the bravery and determination of the nation and Pakistan armed forces in securing peace and stability across the region.

In address, Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman congratulated the nation on this historic day and appreciated the contributions of the business community in nation-building.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting pro-business policies and economic reforms.

On the occasion, SM Tanveer praised the business community’s resilience and dedication. He said, “Our Independence Day reminds us of the sacrifices that built this nation. Today, our responsibility is to translate that spirit into economic strength. The private sector has the potential to lead Pakistan into a prosperous and self-reliant future.”

Sajid Aziz Meer expressed his gratitude to all dignitaries and guests, emphasizing the vital role of the business sector in national development. He stated, “Today is not just a day of celebration, but also a moment of reflection. As we pay homage to our past, we also look forward to a future where Pakistan leads in innovation, trade, and inclusive prosperity.”

PBF Chief Organiser Ahmad Jawad said that Independence Day is a reflection of our unity and national pride. He said, PBF remained committed to advocating for policy reforms, business ease, and inclusive economic development.

The event concluded with patriotic songs, prayers for the country’s peace and prosperity, and a renewed pledge by all participants to work tirelessly for a stronger, united, and prosperous Pakistan.