Open Menu

Pakistan Movement's Heroes Eulogized

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan Movement's heroes eulogized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Saif-ur-Rehman Thursday said Pakistan was carved on the globe after the immense sacrifices of our forefathers.

Addressing an Independence Day event organised by family food products manufacturers here, he highlighted the struggles and unwavering commitment of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other heroes of Pakistan Movement in achieving an independent homeland. He stressed the importance of honoring these sacrifices by upholding the principles of justice, unity, and progress envisioned by Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He urged Pakistanis, especially the youth, to contribute positively to the country's development and protect its sovereignty.

He also reiterated the FTO commitment to addressing public grievances, particularly in tax-related matters, ensuring fairness and transparency under the leadership of Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water i ..

UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..

4 minutes ago
 Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intel ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

34 minutes ago
 'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: Do ..

'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

34 minutes ago
 Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, ..

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

48 minutes ago
 Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saani ..

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok

55 minutes ago
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North ..

‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..

1 hour ago
 Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive r ..

Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23

1 hour ago
 ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell va ..

ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..

1 hour ago
 Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from Au ..

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16

1 hour ago
 Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of tal ..

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

1 hour ago
 Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with nat ..

Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business