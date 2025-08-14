LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Saif-ur-Rehman Thursday said Pakistan was carved on the globe after the immense sacrifices of our forefathers.

Addressing an Independence Day event organised by family food products manufacturers here, he highlighted the struggles and unwavering commitment of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other heroes of Pakistan Movement in achieving an independent homeland. He stressed the importance of honoring these sacrifices by upholding the principles of justice, unity, and progress envisioned by Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He urged Pakistanis, especially the youth, to contribute positively to the country's development and protect its sovereignty.

He also reiterated the FTO commitment to addressing public grievances, particularly in tax-related matters, ensuring fairness and transparency under the leadership of Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah.