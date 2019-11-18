Customs field offices directed to identify smuggled items, take strict action against offenders

The Customs Wing of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued instructions to all its field formations to verify the genuineness of all seized conveyances being used to transport smuggled goods through verification from Forensic Science Laboratory, Registration Database of Excise and Taxation Department and Customs Clearance documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Customs Wing of Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) has issued instructions to all its field formations to verify the genuineness of all seized conveyances being used to transport smuggled goods through verification from Forensic Science Laboratory, Registration Database of Excise and Taxation Department and Customs Clearance documents.

The field formations have been further instructed to initiate separate legal proceedings in case such conveyances are found to be smuggled or with tampered chassis number, says a statement issued on Monday.

These instructions will greatly help in dismantling the smuggling network being used to transport smuggled goods.

In line with the recommendations of the Prime Minister's Steering Committee on Anti-smuggling, Pakistan Customs being the country's lead Anti-Smuggling Organization has accordingly stepped up enforcement actions in coordination with other Law Enforcement Agencies.