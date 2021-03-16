UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damascus Hikes Fuel Prices By More Than 50 Percent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:37 PM

Damascus hikes fuel prices by more than 50 percent

Damascus has raised petrol prices in government-held parts of Syria by more than 50 per cent after the Syrian pound hit record lows in the black market

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Damascus has raised petrol prices in government-held parts of Syria by more than 50 per cent after the Syrian pound hit record lows in the black market.

The cost per litre of subsidised petrol rose from 475 to 750 Syrian Pounds (officially 60 US cents, or 17 US cents at black market rates), the trade ministry said late Monday.

Syrian motorists are allocated 75 litres of subsidised petrol per vehicle per month, then must pay unsubsidised rates -- which also rose from 1300 to 2000 pounds a litre, the ministry said.

Gas canisters used in homes are now selling for 3,850 pounds, up from 2,700, it added.

Damascus has repeatedly raised fuel prices in recent years to tackle an accelerating economic crisis sparked by a decade-long civil war and compounded by sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic and a financial crunch in neighbouring Lebanon.

The trade ministry did not provide a reason for the latest hike, but in the past it has blamed Western sanctions.

The oil ministry last week said it had been forced to cut fuel supplies due to "a delay in the arrival of imported fuel derivatives because of the US blockade".

Washington has imposed several rounds of economic sanctions on the Syrian government since the war broke out in 2011.

The trade ministry's latest announcement came as the Syrian pound continued to plunge against the Dollar on the black market after it hit a record low of 4,000 to the dollar this month.

The pound, officially valued at 1,256 to the greenback, was selling for around 4200 on the black market on Tuesday, money exchangers told AFP.

The economic crunch has seen food prices skyrocket over the past year in a country where the majority of the population lives below the poverty line.

Rani, a 37-year-old food wholesaler, said the hike in fuel prices would hit other goods.

"We are going to have to raise the price of our products to make up for steeper fuel prices," he told AFP.

Heating fuel, petrol and cooking gas have been in short supply in government-held areas for years, and motorists have grown used to long queues to fill up.

Syria used to produce almost 400,000 barrels of crude per day before the war.

But ten years of conflict have ravaged production and seen US-backed Kurdish-led forces seize control of the country's largest oil fields.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Syria Dollar Damascus Oil Vehicle Price Lebanon Money Gas Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South Africa's largest ethnic group, Zulus await n ..

48 seconds ago

Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as country resumes ro ..

50 seconds ago

Ras Al Khaimah issues safety measures during Ramad ..

23 minutes ago

Russia Is Not Anyone's Enemy, Does Not Pose Threat ..

51 seconds ago

Webinar on role of e-governance organise at Islami ..

54 seconds ago

73 shopping malls, restaurants, schools sealed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.