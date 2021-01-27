Democrats Introduce Bill in Congress to Boost US Minimum Wage to $15 by 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Democrats in the US House and Senate have introduced new legislation to raise the minimum wage in the United States to $15 an hour by year 2025, the House education and Labor Committee said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, House Committee on Education and Labor (HELP) Chair Robert Scott joined incoming Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders, incoming Senate HELP Committee Chair [Senator] Patty Murray, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal and Representative Stephanie Murphy to introduce legislation gradually raising the Federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025," the release said.

The Raise the Wage Act of 2021 would gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $15 over five years and afterwards, the federal minimum wage would be indexed to median wage growth, the release explained.

"The legislation also guarantees that all workers are paid at least the full federal minimum wage by gradually phasing out the subminimum wages for tipped workers, youth workers, and workers with disabilities," the release said.

Congress has not increased the federal minimum wage in more than a decade, which is the longest period without a rise since it was first established in 1938. Nearly 32 million US workers would eventually get a raise as a result of the legislation, the release added.