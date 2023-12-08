Open Menu

Designated Bank Branches To Remain Open On Weekend To Collect Hajj Applications

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Designated bank branches to remain open on weekend to collect Hajj applications

All designated branches of authorized banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday across the country in order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) All designated branches of authorized banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday across the country in order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2024.

State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued on Friday, said that on the initiative of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the central bank has directed 15 authorized banks to keep designated branches open from 09:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m on Saturday and Sunday (i.e. 09-12-2023 and 10-12-2023).

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had authorized 15 banks to collect application forms along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2024 w.e.f. November 27, 2023 till December 12, 2023 throughout the country.

The authorized banks included National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Bank November December Sunday National Bank Of Pakistan Bank Alfalah Limited Bank Al-Habib Habib Metropolitan Bank Soneri Bank Limited Bank Of Punjab Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited All From Askari Bank Limited Faysal Bank Limited Habib Bank Limited MCB Bank Limited Meezan Bank Limited P

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa ..

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visits Ashraf Sugar Mills

9 minutes ago
 Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

15 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

15 minutes ago
 Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

15 minutes ago
 29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in ..

29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in Multan from Dec 10

17 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters in 24 hours

18 minutes ago
Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Bro ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi visi ..

18 minutes ago
 DC visits park site, directs timely completion

DC visits park site, directs timely completion

18 minutes ago
 SBP to announce monetary policy on Dec12

SBP to announce monetary policy on Dec12

19 minutes ago
 JI kicks off election campaign in KP

JI kicks off election campaign in KP

18 minutes ago
 Dera police recovers abducted girl

Dera police recovers abducted girl

16 minutes ago
 PPP leaders say move to roll back 18th Amendment w ..

PPP leaders say move to roll back 18th Amendment will be opposed

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business