Designated bank branches to remain open on weekend to collect Hajj applications

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) All designated branches of authorized banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday across the country in order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2024.

State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued on Friday, said that on the initiative of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the central bank has directed 15 authorized banks to keep designated branches open from 09:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m on Saturday and Sunday (i.e. 09-12-2023 and 10-12-2023).

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had authorized 15 banks to collect application forms along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2024 w.e.f. November 27, 2023 till December 12, 2023 throughout the country.

The authorized banks included National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami.