UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deutsche Bank Adds Former German Minister To Board

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:02 PM

Deutsche Bank adds former German minister to board

Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank said Friday it had recruited former foreign minister and Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Sigmar Gabriel to join its supervisory board

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank said Friday it had recruited former foreign minister and Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Sigmar Gabriel to join its supervisory board.

"With his wealth of experience, having served as environment minister, economic affairs minister and foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel will make a unique contribution," supervisory board chief Paul Achleitner said in a statement.

For his part, Gabriel welcomed "the opportunity and the responsibility to help shape the future of the German and European economy" at Deutsche Bank.

The lender has spent years struggling to overcome the aftershocks of the financial crisis and sector-wide headwinds like the European Central Bank's negative interest rates policy.

In October, it reported losses in the first three quarters of 2019 of 3.9 billion euros ($4.3 billion), placing it on course for one of its worst annual results ever.

Chief executive Christian Sewing has thrown the bank into a massive restructuring, retreating from some flagship business areas like share trading to refocus on Europe and Deutsche's corporate banking arm.

Gabriel was SPD leader from 2009 to 2017, a period that saw the once-proud centre-left force decline sharply in the polls.

On Friday, just 14 percent of respondents to a survey by public broadcaster ARD said they would vote for the party in a federal election.

Since leaving politics, he has worked as a consultant as well as heading the "Atlantik-Br�cke" German-US friendship organisation and holding posts at other NGOs.

Gabriel already has experience of governance at a German corporate giant, holding a seat on Volkswagen's supervisory board while serving as state premier of Lower Saxony from 1999-2003.

During his time in government, Gabriel also served on the supervisory board at public investment bank KfW.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Business Europe Vote German Bank October 2017 2019 Deutsche Bank Christian From Government Share Volkswagen Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 minutes ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

51 minutes ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

50 minutes ago

2500 km roads' construction to facilitate people i ..

50 minutes ago

Sudanese Transitional Government, Major Rebel Move ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.