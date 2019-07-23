UrduPoint.com
Dollar Gains 34 Paisa In Interbank, Closes At Rs 160.53

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:43 AM

The exchange rate of dollar jumped by 34 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 160.53 as compared with the last closing at Rs 160.19, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar jumped by 34 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 160.53 as compared with the last closing at Rs 160.19, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

However according to Forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 160.20 and Rs 160.70.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 09 paisa and was traded at Rs 180.06 as compared with last closing at Rs 180.15.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained constant at Rs 1.48, whereas the decrease of 39 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.08 as compared with last closing at Rs 200.47.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal jumped by 09 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 43.70 and Rs 42.80 against Rs 43.61 and Rs 42.71 respectively.

