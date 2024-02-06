- Home
- Dr Kausar Abdullah lauds efforts of research institute for modernizing country's agriculture sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kauser Abdulla Malik on Tuesday chaired the 47th meeting of the Board of Governors of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC)
Official board members, including the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and officials from the Ministry of Finance and Planning participated in the meeting.
In addition, provincial members also participated in the meeting and shared their views to enhance outreach of research and development to door steps of farmers, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion Kauser Abdullah lauded the efforts of the research institute for modernizing the country's agriculture sector.
He also provided guidance to the PARC team, emphasizing the importance of maintaining their current level of dedication while simultaneously strengthening their involvement and interaction with the farming and scientific community.
Chairman PARC, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, delivered a thorough overview to the Board concerning recent initiatives in agricultural research and the achievements made in addressing administrative challenges, as well as resolving longstanding financial liabilities pending since 2013.
During the briefing to the board, Dr Ali highlighted that the majority of the long-pending administrative and financial issues of the council have been resolved.
Additionally, for the first time in the history of PARC, a dedicated research budget has been allocated for conducting agricultural research in high-tech areas, he added.
He also provided the Board with updates on newly initiated programs aimed at aligning research with modern scientific paradigms, these programs include genomics-based improvement of livestock breeds, smart agriculture practices, the application of CAD and CNC technologies in agricultural machinery design, and the certification of organic agriculture practices.
The meeting expressed a firm resolve to extend all available resources for advancing agricultural research and development in the country
