ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akthar convened a meeting with the top leadership of Deutsche Bank, on the sidelines of annual meetings of WB/IMF in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The discussions were marked by a constructive exchange of ideas and insights, focusing on fostering economic cooperation and financial stability, the Finance Ministry said this on a social media platform X on Friday.

Both parties expressed their commitment to strengthening ties and highlighted the potential for mutually beneficial initiatives in the financial sector.