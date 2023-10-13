Dr Shamshad meets Iranian Finance Minister

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akthar met with Finance Minister of Iran, Dr Seyed Ehsan Khandozi on the sideline of the annual meetings of WB/IMF in Marrakesh, Morocc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akthar met with Finance Minister of Iran, Dr Seyed Ehsan Khandozi on the sideline of the annual meetings of WB/IMF in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The meeting was marked by productive discussions on strengthening economic cooperation and exploring avenues for bilateral trade and investment, the Finance Ministry said on social media platform X on Friday.

Both Ministers expressed their commitment to further strengthen economic ties for advancing mutual interests.