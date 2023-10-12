Open Menu

Dr Shamshad Meets VP WB South Asia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Dr Shamshad meets VP WB South Asia

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akthar held a meeting with the Vice President (VP) of the World Bank (WB) for South Asia, Martin Raiser at the annual meeting of World Bank/IMF in Marrakesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akthar held a meeting with the Vice President (VP) of the World Bank (WB) for South Asia, Martin Raiser at the annual meeting of World Bank/IMF in Marrakesh.

Dr Shamshad appreciated the support of WB in post-flood rehabilitation and stressed the need for continued support of WB, said by Ministry of Finance on a social media platform X.

VP WB appreciated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan in Economic stabilization and showed strong commitment from WB to enhance support to further strengthen Pakistan's economic revival.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World World Bank Social Media Marrakesh From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Abbas urges 'immediate end to aggression' against ..

Abbas urges 'immediate end to aggression' against Palestinians

4 minutes ago
 OIC urged to seek early settlement of Kashmir, Pal ..

OIC urged to seek early settlement of Kashmir, Palestine issues

4 minutes ago
 MoU inked to promote Japanese language

MoU inked to promote Japanese language

4 minutes ago
 Commemoration of 60th anniversary of diplomatic re ..

Commemoration of 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan, Pola ..

38 minutes ago
 GCWUF arranges training camp for health fitness of ..

GCWUF arranges training camp for health fitness of its staff, students

38 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed heralds ‘new era for humanit ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed heralds ‘new era for humanity’ as Dubai gathers world’ ..

46 minutes ago
Vehicles pollution poses threats to living creatur ..

Vehicles pollution poses threats to living creatures

38 minutes ago
 UN Human Rights Council prolongs Russia monitoring

UN Human Rights Council prolongs Russia monitoring

37 minutes ago
 Australian arrested in Singapore after bomb threat ..

Australian arrested in Singapore after bomb threat, returned flight: police

43 minutes ago
 PM urges unity to create awareness on breast cance ..

PM urges unity to create awareness on breast cancer

43 minutes ago
 YDA in Sheikh Zayed Hospital ends strike owing to ..

YDA in Sheikh Zayed Hospital ends strike owing to minister's efforts

43 minutes ago
 BIEK to announce HSC-II results on Friday

BIEK to announce HSC-II results on Friday

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business