UrduPoint.com

Dry Fruits Containing Abundant Health Benefits;must To Have In Winter Season:Health Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 06:06 PM

Dry fruits containing abundant health benefits;must to have in winter season:Health Expert

Health Expert Dr Ziauddin Tuesday said dry fruits are a must item to have during the winter season as they strengthen immunity against common winter diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Health Expert Dr Ziauddin Tuesday said dry fruits are a must item to have during the winter season as they strengthen immunity against common winter diseases.

He said while talking to a Private news channel, some dry fruits are a healthier alternative, that's why it is recommended to add a portion of dry fruit daily it improves digestion, strengthens immunity, benefits skin health, and fights against diseases.

He said as our country produces different dry fruit in abundance, it also exports dry fruits to many countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and many more.

He mentioned that walnuts are full of nutrients and have a supple amount of antioxidants that reduce damage from bad cholesterol and benefit skin health. Fatty acids in walnuts can be beneficial for the heart and aid in reducing the risk of heart disease.

In reply to a question Dr Ziauddin said almonds are known for improving memory after soaking them overnight, and consuming them in the morning can help with cognitive function. They contain abundant Vitamin E that, can improve memory and reduce the risk of dementia in older people.

