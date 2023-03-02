ECC approves Ramzan Relief Package; wheat support price at Rs3,900/40kg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Among other decision, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Wednesday approved Ramazan Relief Package and a uniform procurement price of wheat crop 2022-23 at Rs 3900/40 kilogram.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, the summary regarding wheat procurement price was tabled by the Ministry of National food Security and Research before the ECC meeting, which was presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The ECC also approved a hybrid model of Ramzan Relief Package (Targeted and Un-targeted) consisting of 19 items for Utility Stores Corporation, budgeted for Rs 5 billion. The summary was moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The Ministry of Industries and Production presented a report on the logistic plan of PASSCO for in-land transportation of imported wheat in 2022-23.

The ECC approved the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) board Resolution regarding waiving off all the charges of storage on the stuck-up containers/cargo landed help up at Karachi Port as a result of non-retirement of Letter of Credits and remittances of Foreign Exchange subject to the condition that demurrages charges on each case beyond Rs 5 million will be waived off after getting certification from SBP.

The ECC further directed to submit a report on the magnitude and amount of cleared consignments on monthly basis.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Energy ( Power Division ) submitted a summary on Uniform Tariff for K-Electric at par with XWDICSOS 2nd Quarter 2021-22. The ECC approved tariff rationalization for K-electric by way of adjustments on the consumption of July 2022 to September 2022 and to recover from consumers from March 2023 to May 2023 respectively.

The ECC considered another summary of the Ministry of Energy ( Power Division) on uniform tariff for K-Electric at par with XWDISCOS 1st Quarter 2022-23 and allowed tariff rationalization by way of adjustments for K-electric on the consumption of Feb-23 to March-23 and to recover from consumers in March-2023 to April 2023 respectively.

The ECC also considered another summary of the Ministry of Energy ( Power Division ) and approved the proposal regarding the enhancement of surcharge for the financial year 24 to cover federal government obligations towards power producers.

Further, these surcharges for FY 24 will also be applied to K-Electric consumers to maintain uniform tariff across the country.

The cabinet committee approved several Technical Supplementary Grants/Supplementary Grants including Rs 200 Million in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of development schemes- the road from Lalamosa to Noona Wali Bhago and Malwana with link infrastructure Tehsil Kharian.

It also approved Rs 429.436 million in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for development schemes of district Kasur; Rs 702.9 million in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of schemes in Punjab province under sustainable development goals achievement programme and Rs. 12 million in favour of Ministry of Interior for National programme for Improvement of Watercourses Phase-II in ICT.

The cabinet committee also approved Rs 20 million in favour of the Ministry of Interior for the National programme for enhancement command areas in Barani areas of ICT and Rs 1112.04 million in favour of the Ministry of Interior for the project implementation letter of HQ FC( South) & HQ FC (North).

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan; Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud; Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal; Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik; Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/Ex-PM; Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness, Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan; Chairman SECP, MD PASSCO, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers.