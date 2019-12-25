UrduPoint.com
Ecuadorian Authorities Have Galapagos Islands Oil Spill Under Control - Environment Minister Raul Ledesma

Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:43 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Ecuadorian authorities have stabilized an ongoing incident off the coast of San Cristobal Island in the Galapagos archipelago, Environment Minister Raul Ledesma said, after a cargo vessel sank four days ago, leading to the spillage of 600 gallons of diesel into the sea.

"An emergency was declared as a preventative measure. A spill of 600 gallons of fuel did not occur. We acknowledge that there was a leak, but it is already under control," the minister was quoted as saying in a tweet published by Ecuador's Environment Ministry.

On Sunday, the Orca barge sank after an accident at a harbor on San Cristobal. A crane that was loading a crate onto the vessel collapsed under the weight of the cargo and crashed into the Orca. Crew members jumped from the ship, and one person was injured.

Despite the significant amount of fuel that leaked from the ship, no significant environmental impact has been observed, Ledesma said. He added that the ministry is waiting for the results of laboratory tests on water samples taken from near the accidents. Veterinarians have also examined two sea lions to assess if their health had been impacted by the spill.

The Galapagos Islands are a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 600 miles off the Ecuadorian coast. The distinct ecosystems and habitats found on the island archipelago make it home to a number of unique animal and bird species. According to the wildlife conservation charity, World Wildlife Fund, over 160,000 tourists visit the archipelago annually.

