Engro Fertilizers Engages Dealers For Urea Price Enforcement
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) In a bid to support the Government’s efforts to ensure urea availability at official prices, Engro Fertilizers has urged its dealers to comply with company guidelines on pricing and strictly ensure product availability to the farmers.
To enforce guidelines of selling Urea at MRP, Engro Fertilizers hosted dealer conferences in Lahore, Multan and Hyderabad, said a news release received here on Friday .
Addressing the event participants, Engro Fertilizers VP Marketing Atif Muhammad Ali commented that “Engro Fertilizers has always adhered to highest standard of integrity and holds the same expectations from its dealers. To support the prosperity of farmers, Engro dealers must ensure urea availability at official prices.
Further, Engro Fertilizers has not increased the selling price of imported urea to facilitate the Government in providing support to farmers.”
At the conference, the dealers were also updated on the recent gas price hike and the disparity of gas prices that exists among different fertilizer players.
All Pakistan Fertilizer Dealer Association Parton in Chief Mr. Ghulam Ahmed on behalf of fertilizer dealers shared “It is in the country’s wider interest that a uniform gas price should be set for all fertilizer manufacturers. This will allow a single urea price to prevail, end market speculations and normalize the urea prices.”
