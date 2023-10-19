Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday reaffirmed his country's readiness for joint ventures in various investment sectors, citing Pakistan's vast potential in these areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday reaffirmed his country's readiness for joint ventures in various investment sectors, citing Pakistan's vast potential in these areas.

The ambassador made the commitment during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Investment Tahir Javed at the board of Investment (BOI), a news release said.

The meeting was characterized by fruitful discussions highlighting the enduring and multifaceted ties that have long connected Pakistan and Turkiye, said a press release issued here.

During the conversation, both parties emphasized the deep-rooted religious, cultural, political, economic, and social connections shared between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The ambassador said that Turkiye was keen in making substantial investments in Pakistan, particularly focusing on mining, appliances manufacturing, paper products, the pharmaceutical sector and the clusters of Special Economic Zones.

He underscored the commitment of leading Turkish companies, including Limak, Dolsar, Turkish Contractors Association, Arcelik, Zorlu, Albayrak, and Pak Yetirim, which had already invested in Pakistan.

Ambassador Pacaci highlighted the extensive research conducted on Pakistan's investment landscape and expressed Turkiye's readiness to invest significantly.

He also mentioned the 46 Turkish contracting companies keen on investing in Pakistan, expressing a desire to increase their share in infrastructure investments and emphasising the potential for collaboration in the construction sector.

He also showed his keenness for road shows in three major cities of Turkiye.

SAPM Tahir Javed expressed Pakistan's openness to Turkish investment, emphasizing the future potential areas for strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in business and investment.

He welcomed Turkiye's interest in investing and encouraged increased collaboration in various sectors, including infrastructure and construction, to bolster economic cooperation between the two nations.

H said,"We need your help to bring new investments in the shape of new companies from Turkiye. As you have already made your considerations in SIFC, in this regard there will be full support from the minister’s office."

Both parties expressed their eagerness to further engage in all areas of mutual interest, fostering a convergence of perspectives on regional and global concerns.

They expressed satisfaction with the current state of affairs and looked forward to deepening their collaboration in the future.