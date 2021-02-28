UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Establishment Of Mega Central Business District To Attract Foreign, Local Investors: President SAARC CCI

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

Establishment of mega central business district to attract foreign, local investors: President SAARC CCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :President South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday said establishment of modern state of art multi billion Dollar central business district project would attract foreign and local investors besides generating economic activities in the country.

Talking to a delegation of investors led by Muslim Khan Binowari, he said the government has offered an excellent package of incentives to investors to set up their business concerns in this superb project ideally located in the heart of city.

He said Punjab government on the special directive of the Prime Minister Imran Khan had also chalked out a master plan for timely execution of this project.

He said that project of central business district would be reflections of modern hub of commercial activities under one umbrella.

He said it would match top world class business establishments, adding that 300 acres tract of project land would meet the business needs of the investors.

Iftikhar Ali Malik asked the corporate sector to come forward and take full advantage of this one of the best opportunity for secured investment.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in this project and directed to give him briefing on its progress monthly.

He further said Prime Minister has attached great importance to projects of Ravi Riverfront Development Authority and CBD which, he added, would play key role in further stimulating commercial activities besides enhancing economic growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Business Government Of Punjab Dollar Progress Chamber Hub Sunday Commerce Muslim Government Industry Best Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution launches its new identity logo

43 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,517 reco ..

58 minutes ago

Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperat ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 11,359 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.