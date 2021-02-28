Establishment of mega central business district to attract foreign, local investors: President SAARC CCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :President South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday said establishment of modern state of art multi billion Dollar central business district project would attract foreign and local investors besides generating economic activities in the country.

Talking to a delegation of investors led by Muslim Khan Binowari, he said the government has offered an excellent package of incentives to investors to set up their business concerns in this superb project ideally located in the heart of city.

He said Punjab government on the special directive of the Prime Minister Imran Khan had also chalked out a master plan for timely execution of this project.

He said that project of central business district would be reflections of modern hub of commercial activities under one umbrella.

He said it would match top world class business establishments, adding that 300 acres tract of project land would meet the business needs of the investors.

Iftikhar Ali Malik asked the corporate sector to come forward and take full advantage of this one of the best opportunity for secured investment.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in this project and directed to give him briefing on its progress monthly.

He further said Prime Minister has attached great importance to projects of Ravi Riverfront Development Authority and CBD which, he added, would play key role in further stimulating commercial activities besides enhancing economic growth.