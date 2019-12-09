UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Companies Minimise Risks From US-China Trade War

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:30 PM

European companies minimise risks from US-China trade war

European companies in China have been able to minimise the effect from the tariff war between Beijing and Washington, although some are considering relocating their businesses, the EU Chamber of Commerce said Monday

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :European companies in China have been able to minimise the effect from the tariff war between Beijing and Washington, although some are considering relocating their businesses, the EU Chamber of Commerce said Monday.

The world's two biggest economies have been entangled in a lingering trade war for over a year, which has weighed on the global economy and resulted in hundreds of billions of Dollars in punitive tariffs slapped on two-way trade.

European companies in China "have effectively negated the tariff effects in a relatively short space of time," said the president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, Joerg Wuttke.

Many companies have "effectively side-stepped" the steep tariffs by rejigging their supply chains and leveraging their global corporate networks, the chamber said in a statement.

According to a survey of its members released Monday, 64 percent of respondents said they have not noticed "any change" in their business as a result of the trade war.

Another 10 percent said they were "completely affected" by the trade war.

However many European companies said they expected the trade war to be "long-lasting", and 10 percent have already changed suppliers.

At the time of the survey, another eight percent had already relocated parts of their business out of China or were planning to do so -- mainly to elsewhere in southeast Asia -- while 15 percent had delayed investment or expansion decisions because of the trade war.

This figure was up from six percent since the previous survey in January.

The report, which surveyed 174 companies in China, was completed in September and is released as China and the US continue to negotiate a way to reach a "phase one" trade deal.

In the absence of any agreement, Washington is threatening to impose 15 percent additional customs surcharges on December 15, which will apply to Chinese goods which have so far been spared, including cellphones and sportswear.

They account for some $160 billion in annual imports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business China Washington Beijing Chamber January September December Commerce From Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

New IAEA Head to Visit Russia Soon to Meet With Pu ..

6 minutes ago

Tehran Believes Moscow Will Not Give Up Fordow Rev ..

6 minutes ago

S. Korean Court Jails 3 Samsung Executives for Des ..

8 minutes ago

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Tuscany, no victims

12 minutes ago

ADB provides $1.3 billion loan to Pakistan for eco ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Defense Minister Requests More Vessels Wit ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.