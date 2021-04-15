UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Climb At Open 15 April 2021

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:39 PM

European stock markets climb at open 15 april 2021

European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday with the earnings season in full flow

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday with the earnings season in full flow.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed by 0.3 percent to 6,963.01 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index grew by 0.2 percent to 15,241.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 also edged 0.2 percent higher to 6,219.41.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

France's Support for Ukraine Does Not Mean EU Acce ..

3 minutes ago

France's Senior Diplomat Sees No Prospects for Tur ..

4 minutes ago

China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

12 minutes ago

Tea association in China wants to cooperate with P ..

18 minutes ago

KP situation: Corona virus claims 29 more lives i ..

18 minutes ago

Babar Azam expresses gratitude for entire nation a ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.