European stock markets climb at open 15 april 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday with the earnings season in full flow.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed by 0.3 percent to 6,963.01 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index grew by 0.2 percent to 15,241.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 also edged 0.2 percent higher to 6,219.41.