UrduPoint.com

European Stock Markets Drop At Open On 23rd Nov, 2021

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 02:01 PM

European stock markets drop at open on 23rd Nov, 2021

European equities slid in opening deals on Tuesday, hit by unease over the region's latest Covid restrictions alongside fears of higher US interest rates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :European equities slid in opening deals on Tuesday, hit by unease over the region's latest Covid restrictions alongside fears of higher US interest rates.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index reversed 0.2 percent to 7,239.40 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.8 percent to 15,986.81 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.7 percent to 7,055.17.

"Sentiment has turned negative towards European stocks in the last few days," ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada told AFP.

"This is mainly because of concerns over the economic impact of the latest lockdowns as well the efficacy of the Covid vaccines. You would think that Covid cases would be much lower given the high rates of vaccinations.

"In addition, the Fed is expected to pursue a more hawkish approach towards monetary policy in the US, as authorities try to tame inflation.

" The three main indices followed Wall Street lower after a mixed session in Asia.

Asian bourses diverged and the Dollar extended gains as investors bet on a quicker pace of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve after Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term as boss -- and said his goal was to tame the recent spike in inflation.

The widely-expected news sent Wall Street sliding from intra-day highs, with the Nasdaq losing more than one percent due to tech firms' susceptibility to higher interest rates.

"President Joe Biden favoured continuity over change in leadership by nominating Jerome Powell for his second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve," noted AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar London Tame Paris Frankfurt Powell Turkish Lira Stocks From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

'Chocolaty hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38 ..

'Chocolaty hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38th death anniversary

58 seconds ago
 Russia Confirms 33,996 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,996 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

5 minutes ago
 Bouhabib Discussed Participation of Russian Compan ..

Bouhabib Discussed Participation of Russian Companies in Lebanon's Electricity P ..

5 minutes ago
 Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossi ..

Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossing on Border With Belarus

18 minutes ago
 Moldovagaz Has Not Yet Found Solution on Debt to G ..

Moldovagaz Has Not Yet Found Solution on Debt to Gazprom - Spinu

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.