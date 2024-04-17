Open Menu

European Stock Markets Rebound After Heavy Losses

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

European stock markets rebound after heavy losses

European stock markets rebounded Wednesday after heavy losses the previous session, as traders tracked fallout from Iran's attack on Israel and assessed the outlook for interest rates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) European stock markets rebounded Wednesday after heavy losses the previous session, as traders tracked fallout from Iran's attack on Israel and assessed the outlook for interest rates.

Paris led the way nearing the half-way stage, jumping 1.3 percent after losing a similar amount Tuesday.

In Asia, Tokyo slumped for a second session running.

Oil prices slid close to one percent, with analysts highlighting that crude supplies had not been affected after the firing of missiles and drones at the weekend by crude-rich Iran.

"European markets have enjoyed a welcome reprieve from the selling pressure that has dominated much of the week," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

London won 0.5 percent, helped by another drop to UK inflation. Analysts expect the Bank of England to start cutting interest rates later this year, though the exact timing is unclear with prices growing more than expected.

Across the Atlantic, hotter-than-expected US inflation and jobs data has forced investors to whittle down their bets on how many interest rate cuts the Federal Reserve will make this year.

Fed boss Jerome Powell on Tuesday indicated that US borrowing costs could stay higher for longer.

"The hawkish tone from Powell didn't come as much of a surprise, considering the persistent inflationary challenges, the robust state of the US economy, and the Fed's commitment to data-driven decision-making," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

Elsewhere, traders are keeping an eye on developments in the Middle East amid worries of a region-wide conflict.

"Oil prices are under pressure again for the third straight session after a sharp rally last week with the market waiting to see how Israel plans to respond," noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

"Investors are trying to weigh up the geopolitical risks in the Middle East and the size of US crude inventories on the supply side versus the outlook for the US and Chinese economies on the demand side."

Israel on Wednesday faced pressure from allies to refrain from striking back at Iran for its unprecedented attack, as Washington and Brussels vowed to ramp up sanctions against the Islamic republic.

- Key figures around 1045 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,862.65 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.3 percent at 8,035.25

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 17,889.24

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 4,961.35

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.3 percent at 37,961.80 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 16,251.84 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 2.1 percent at 3,071.38 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 37,798.97 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0643 from $1.0622 on Tuesday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 154.62 yen from 154.72 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2460 from $1.2426

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.43 pence from 85.45 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.9 percent at $89.18 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.8 percent at $84.72 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Firing Attack Israel Iran China Washington Oil Bank Victoria Brussels London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Powell New York United Kingdom Middle East Euro Market From Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

3 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinc ..

Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procuremen ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomo ..

Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow

59 minutes ago
 'Battle of Brain-II' competition held at NUML

'Battle of Brain-II' competition held at NUML

3 minutes ago
 Russian peacekeepers started withdrawal from Nagor ..

Russian peacekeepers started withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh: Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series agai ..

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach

3 hours ago
vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

3 hours ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

3 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

4 hours ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

4 hours ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business