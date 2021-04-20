UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Fall At Open

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:02 PM

European stocks fall at open

European stock markets mostly fell at the start of trading on Tuesday following declines on Wall Street and Asia overnight

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :European stock markets mostly fell at the start of trading on Tuesday following declines on Wall Street and Asia overnight.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.3 percent to 6,976.71 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index opened flat at 15,370.54 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 6,279.48.

