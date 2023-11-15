Open Menu

Expert Committee Formed To Finalize Modalities For GDS Trading On PSX

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 05:26 PM

Expert committee formed to finalize modalities for GDS trading on PSX

The Ministry of Finance has established a committee, comprising experts from the financial sector, to finalize the modalities for issuing and trading government securities on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Finance has established a committee, comprising experts from the financial sector, to finalize the modalities for issuing and trading government securities on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The Committee, led by the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Akif Saeed, is tasked with developing the overall infrastructure, including the necessary systems and processes, ensuring operational efficiency, transparency, and readiness for the issuance, registration, trading, and transfer of government debt securities through PSX, as stated in a news release.

The Committee will operate in a manner that instills investor confidence and addresses prevailing operational challenges. It will review and evaluate the operational capabilities of PSX, CDC, and NCCPL, along with the available infrastructure and trading systems for issuing, registering, and transferring government debt securities.

Moreover, the Committee will collaborate with all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, SBP, SECP, and PSX, to seamlessly integrate existing practices, ensuring market integrity and investor protection in trading Government Debt Securities (GDS) at PSX.

Additionally, the Committee will develop proposals for the introduction of an efficient surveillance mechanism and risk management system, proposing necessary changes in the regulatory framework.

The other members of the Committee include Mohsin Mushtaq Chandana, Director General Debt, Finance Division; Muhammad Ali Malik, Executive Director, SBP; Abdul Rehman Warriach, Commissioner SECP; Farrukh Khan, CEO PSX; Baddiudin Akber, CEO Central Depository Company; Muhammad Luqman, CEO National Clearing Company of Pakistan; Risha Moyudin, Treasurer HBL; Muhammad Ismail Usuf, Treasurer National Bank of Pakistan; Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Group Head, Shariah Compliance, Meezan Bank; Asif Qureshi, CEO Optimus Capital Management; and Yasir Qadri, CEO UBL Fund Managers Limited.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Company Pakistan Stock Exchange Muhammad Ali United Bank Limited Market All From Government National Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

One dacoit killed in police encounter, another fle ..

One dacoit killed in police encounter, another flee

3 minutes ago
 China continues to play constructive role to achie ..

China continues to play constructive role to achieve lasting peace between Pales ..

3 minutes ago
 Aged woman die in rice harvester accident

Aged woman die in rice harvester accident

3 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 282 power pilferers on 68th day of a ..

LESCO detects 282 power pilferers on 68th day of anti-power theft campaign

3 minutes ago
 Madagascar imposes curfew in capital ahead of pres ..

Madagascar imposes curfew in capital ahead of presidential vote

3 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf stop coaching staff from working in up ..

Zaka Ashraf stop coaching staff from working in upcoming Australia series: Sourc ..

19 minutes ago
Measures taken under Public Welfare Initiative rev ..

Measures taken under Public Welfare Initiative reviewed

6 minutes ago
 Body recovered from sugarcane crop field

Body recovered from sugarcane crop field

6 minutes ago
 Science organizations jointly celebrate World Scie ..

Science organizations jointly celebrate World Science Day

6 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves revised Hajj Policy 2024

Federal cabinet approves revised Hajj Policy 2024

27 minutes ago
 Use gas appliances carefully

Use gas appliances carefully

7 minutes ago
 ATC declares 8 PTI leaders as POs

ATC declares 8 PTI leaders as POs

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business