Open Menu

Export Advisory Council Charts Course For Pakistan's $100 Billion Export Vision

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Export Advisory Council charts course for Pakistan's $100 billion export vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Export Advisory Council here on Friday held its inaugural meeting under the chairmanship of Caretaker Minister for Commerce, Dr. Gohar Ejaz, charting the course for Pakistan's $100 Billion Export Vision.

The council considered proposals to elevate domestic exports to $50 billion within the next five years, said a news release here.

The minister expressed confidence that, with concerted efforts and strategic initiatives, Pakistan's textile exports could reach $50 billion, contributing significantly to the country's economic growth.

He stressed that a robust export strategy could potentially alleviate the burden of debt, positioning Pakistan competitively in the global market.

Envisioned Pakistan's gross domestic product (GDP) to rise to 1 trillion Dollars which could increase average per capita income in Pakistan threefold, he added.

He emphasized that Pakistan needed export-driven growth to alleviate the balance of payments problem.

The minister also underscored the significance of the textile sector, acknowledging its largest share in the country's exports.

He emphasized that despite this, the sector operated below its full potential.

To address this, the council discussed plans to organize a Textile Expo, a dedicated platform aimed at boosting textile exports.

Comprising prominent figures in the export sector, the council boasts members including Mussadiq Zulqarnain, Fawad Anwar, Shahid Surti, Mian Ahsan, Yaqub Ahmed, Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh, Shahid Abdullah, and Ahmed Kamal.

The collective wisdom and expertise of these industry leaders were harnessed during the meeting to address pressing challenges faced by Pakistan's exports.

During the deliberations, the council focused on identifying practical solutions to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan's textile industry on the global stage. The private sector members actively contributed their perspectives, shedding light on critical issues and proposing strategies for their resolution.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Exports Market Commerce Textile Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

8 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

17 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

18 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

18 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

18 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

18 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

18 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

18 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business