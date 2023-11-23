EZDMC, SEED, Prism Energy discuss solarization of KP EZs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A meeting was held among Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), Sustainable Energy & Economic Development (SEED) and Prism Energy (a subsidiary of InfraCo Asia) to discuss the solarization of economic zones.

Prism Energy is carrying out a feasibility study for the project, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Khattak, along with his team comprising Amir Marwat, Manager Energy, Arif Hussain and Adil Salahuddin attended the meeting while Omar Mukhtar, Team Lead SEED, Niaz Akbar, Investment Advisor SEED, Osama Farooq Investment Associate SEED, Usman Khan Intervention Manager SEED, while Arooj Asghar (CEO) and Ali represented Prism Energy.

Different aspects of the feasibility study such as legal and technical were discussed in the meeting and it was decided that feasibility will be restricted to 02 sites which will be carried out as pilot projects.

The feasibility study will be completed by May 2024, so subsequent implementation of the same could be carried out.