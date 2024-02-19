FAPUNTSA To Participate In KU Conference
Published February 19, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A four-member delegation of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Non-Teaching Staff Association (FAPUNTSA), led by President Chaudhry Basharat Mahmood, will visit Sindh and participate in a conference at Karachi University.
The participants of the delegation include Secretary General Tayyab Ijaz Khan Swati, President Federation of Punjab Province Tanveer Ahmad Awan and Chaudhry Usman Jatt. The delegation will meet the members of the employers’ unions of the universities across Sindh and participate in various programs and the reorganization of the federation will also take place. The meeting of Universities Employees Union of Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad will be held at Sukkur in which Chairman Sindh Universities Federation Noor Muhammad and other office bearers will participate. The National Labour Federation of Sindh officials will meet in Karachi University President Muhammad Irfan and Secretary General Shahid, Sindh Jinnah Medical University Karachi Muhammad Sajid and NED University’s Rizwanullah Khan in Hyderabad Goal Building.
The participants of the delegation will meet Mubasher Ahmed at Lyari University, Zulfiqar Ahmed at Dow Engineering University to discuss the constitution of the university employees and the federation. Apart from this, the delegation of the Federation will also meet with well-known labor leaders, Chairman V Trust Professor Shafi Malik and President National Labor Federation Karachi Khalid Khan. The participants of the delegation will participate in the seminar organized in the University of Karachi, in which the presidents and secretaries of the associations of all the universities of Sindh province will participate.
