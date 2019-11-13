UrduPoint.com
Farmers Market Established At Fruit, Vegetables Market

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:47 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Fruit and Vegetables Market here today

He visited various stalls and checked the quality of the vegetables and fruits. He directed Secretary Market Committee to control the prices of all the vegetables and fruits especially tomatoes, potatoes, onions and ginger.

He visited various stalls and checked the quality of the vegetables and fruits. He directed Secretary Market Committee to control the prices of all the vegetables and fruits especially tomatoes, potatoes, onions and ginger.

Deputy Commissioner was briefed that Kisan Mandi (farmer Market) has been established at vegetables and Fruits Market where farmers and growers can sell their products without any middleman. The farmers market will help in stabilizing the pricesof fruits and vegetables.

