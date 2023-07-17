Open Menu

FBL Appoints New Chairman Of Board Of Directors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 08:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):Mian Mohammad Younis has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors Faysal Bank Limited, in its board meeting held here on Monday.

With a professional career spanning over four decades in the Ministry of Finance, Banking, and Financial Sector reforms, Younis brings an extensive knowledge of Corporate Sector Governance and financial markets.

Younis has also served on the Board of Directors of Meezan Bank Limited, as the Chairman of the Board Audit Committee and was also a member of the Board Risk Management Committee.

He has been part of the Board of Directors at Faysal Bank Limited for more than nine years where he has been the Chairman of Board Audit and Corporate Governance Committee in addition to being a member of other key committees.

He has played a key role in the planning and implementation of the corporate governance, audit, and controls framework at Faysal Bank.

He remained entrenched in providing strategic guidance and support for the historic conversion of Faysal Bank into a full-fledged Islamic Bank coupled with aggressive business growth and network expansion.

Faysal Bank is a leading Islamic bank with more than 700 branches across 250 plus locations.

