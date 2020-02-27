FBR clarifies news about refunds, ST collection

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday clarified that refund claims (filed in Annex-H) were only Rs37 billion, out of which Rs29.5 billion had been issued and the rest were deferred due to data feeding errors

The board categorically rejected a news item titled "stuck refunds pile up to Rs 100 billion in eight months" published in a section of press.

In a statement, the board also clarified another news item titled "double-digit drop in sales tax collection clouds revenue outlook" published in a section of press.

The statement stated that the domestic growth of sales tax up to February 2020 was 32.5% whereas the overall growth of sales tax was 24%, which was in line with performance up to January of 24.6%.

It added that the news published in the press stating double digit drop in sales tax was baseless and misleading.