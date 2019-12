Federal Board of Revenue is working in developing a 'expeditious settlement' of 'non duty paid' fast moving consumer goods available in the market

Details will be released next week, said Syed Shabbar Zadi in a Tweet on Saturday.

The purpose is to facilitate businessmen and improve documentation without disturbing business confidence.