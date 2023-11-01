FCCI ready to encouraging artists, artisans, students: Dr Khurram Tariq

All segments of fine art should be exploited aggressively to reinvigorate the softness in existing dry and harsh society of Faisalabad and in this connection

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) All segments of fine art should be exploited aggressively to reinvigorate the softness in existing dry and harsh society of Faisalabad and in this connection, the FCCI is ready to play its role by encouraging artists, artisans and students of this genus, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He stated this while talking to Mohammad Abrar Alam, Director Faisalabad Art Council (FAC)

who visited the FCCI along with his team.

The FCCI President said that different types of fine arts were deemed necessary to sensitize

the heart and soul of people as a callous society could not survive.

He said: "We must make conscious efforts to revert back to the vibrant ethical, moral, social

and cultural values of the east". He further said that Pakistan had religious sites for Buddhas.

He particularly mentioned “Gul Mittho” in Hunza valley which is a sacred site for Buddha sect

of Korea, but we failed to promote this religious tourism.

About a proposed musical festival during this month, Dr. Khurram Tariq said that local artists

and singers must be given priority to express their talent in it.

"The FAC can provide them a jumping pad to perform at the provincial and national level", he

said and added that the event could be arranged immediately after the conclusion of “Loke Virsa”

in Lahore.

He also proposed a "Wall of Fame" in FAC to acknowledge and pay tribute to the legendary

personalities of this area who had excelled in any field of life.

He said the Faisalabad Literary Festival could also be arranged in the month of December.

He also stressed the need for organizing these events with innovative ideas instead of

treading on the old bitten track.

He also quoted literary sittings regularly held in Faisalabad after independence and said

that it produced world fame singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

He assured to assist different events organized in the FAC. He said the Art Council should

also arrange events, in which local industrialists and business community could also participate

along with their family members in a cozy and placate environment.

He also assured to ink an MOU for close collaboration between FCCI and FAC.

Earlier, Abrar Alam explained in detail the aims and objectives of FAC and said that he had

plans to infuse new spirit in the FAC in collaboration with the local communities with a dominating

role of FCCI.

Deputy Director Muhammad Imran Raza and FAC Assistant Director Asad Hayat were also

present on the occasion.

Later, Dr Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to Abrar Alam.