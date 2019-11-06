FDA Facilitation Desks to be set up at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, APTPMA

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, who is also having the charge of Director General FDA, has decided to set up FDA Facilitation Desks at the offices of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) to facilitate industrialists and traders regarding attaining services of Faisalabad Development Authority

He wrote separate letters to the presidents of FCCI and APTPMA for providing space to set up the FDA Facilitation Desk at their offices.

He said the industrialists and traders organizations were playing an important role in the development of Faisalabad and they participated in the public welfare activities with zeal and passion.

He said it would be pride of FDA to provide services to the industrialists and traders at their door steps so as they were belonging to elite and affluent strata and their participation in the public welfare projects was indeed appreciable and commendable.

He said the industrialists and traders would get the FDA services easily and without delay by establishment of facilitation desks. This step would also help in raising quality of service of FDA besides developing work relationship among the government institution and traders organizations, he added.