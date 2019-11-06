UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Facilitation Desks To Be Set Up At Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry, APTPMA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:54 PM

FDA Facilitation Desks to be set up at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, APTPMA

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, who is also having the charge of Director General FDA, has decided to set up FDA Facilitation Desks at the offices of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) to facilitate industrialists and traders regarding attaining services of Faisalabad Development Authority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, who is also having the charge of Director General FDA, has decided to set up FDA Facilitation Desks at the offices of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) to facilitate industrialists and traders regarding attaining services of Faisalabad Development Authority.

He wrote separate letters to the presidents of FCCI and APTPMA for providing space to set up the FDA Facilitation Desk at their offices.

He said the industrialists and traders organizations were playing an important role in the development of Faisalabad and they participated in the public welfare activities with zeal and passion.

He said it would be pride of FDA to provide services to the industrialists and traders at their door steps so as they were belonging to elite and affluent strata and their participation in the public welfare projects was indeed appreciable and commendable.

He said the industrialists and traders would get the FDA services easily and without delay by establishment of facilitation desks. This step would also help in raising quality of service of FDA besides developing work relationship among the government institution and traders organizations, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Chamber Muhammad Ali Commerce Textile All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Development Authority retrieves state l ..

2 minutes ago

Talks with JUI-F chief moving in right direction: ..

2 minutes ago

UK Waives European Arrest Warrant For Catalan Poli ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue shaking world's conscience hi ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi inspects road carpeting in Gulshan I ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab serves defamation notice on ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.