Federal Budget 2023-24 termed pro-people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Various segments of the society including representatives of farming community, civil society and political figures have termed the Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 as pro-people amid harsh economic situation prevailing in the country.

Welcoming the budget speech of Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, various circles said that it was actually indicative of the fulfillment of PML-N manifesto to bring a socioeconomic change in the country.

Addressing a press conference immediately after listening to budget speech live, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Dr Sajjad Arshad welcomed the federal budget and said that the government generously allocated funds and announced incentives for agriculture and IT sectors which would help in stabilizing the national economy.

He said that agriculture sector was the lifeline for national economy as it provided raw material to various allied sectors including textile sector. Therefore, incentives for agriculture sector would help improve it on modern lines.

Similarly, IT sector had also much importance and it could play a pivotal role for fetching precious foreign exchange for the country, he said. Hence, announcement of special incentives for this sector would help in stabilizing national economy in addition to create new job opportunities at a large scale, he added.

He said that industrial sector was the backbone of national economy. The government should provide it maximum incentives as well as cheap energy to flourish its activities which would resultantly help in strengthening national economy, he added.

Traders' leader Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli also welcomed the federal budget 2023-24 and said that it was a pro-people budget.

Representative of civil society Akram Khan also welcomed the federal budget and said that government announced a substantial increase in the salaries of government employees as well as in the pension of retired persons. This step would help the employees and pensioners to take a sigh of relief amid price spiral situation, he added.

President of Aam Admi Ittehad Khurram Raza also welcomed the federal budget and said, "Although we have political differences with the ruling party, yet we appreciate the government step that it tried its best to give maximum relief to the common man in the federal budget".

Former parliamentarian Rana Ali Abbas Khan also welcomed the federal budget and said that it had many incentives which would give relief to the common man at a large extent.