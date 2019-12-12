UrduPoint.com
Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Appreciates Visit Of Russian Delegation

Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hailed the visit of 64 member's Russian delegation to Pakistan under the leadership of Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hailed the visit of 64 member's Russian delegation to Pakistan under the leadership of Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.He indicated that the visit of Russian delegation on the occasion of Inter Government Commission meeting on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation will open new vistas of bilateral relations between two countries.

He also appreciated the effort of Pakistan and Russian government on the settlement of mutual trade dispute of Soviet Union era.Historically, Russia contributed a lot towards Pakistan's progress as it built the Pakistan Steel Mills, OGDCL, Guddu and Mazzafargarh power plants, installed a lot of hydel turbines, and repaired the Jamshoro power plant etc.

While commenting on the bilateral trade, the President FPCCI added that the present volume of bilateral US$ 732.4 million is not indicating the true reflection of bilateral relations.

He underscored the need of enhancement of bilateral trade and removal of tariff and non tariff barriers.He said that there is a great scope of Pakistani textile and textile made ups, agro-based products, fruit particularly kinoos and mangoes, food processing and packaging, livestock and dairy farming, leather and leather products, surgical equipments and sports goods etc in Russian markets which need to exploiting through aggressive marketing and participation of exhibitions in Russia.

