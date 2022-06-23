UrduPoint.com

Finance Minister Assures Resolving Tax Related Issues Of IT, Telecom Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Finance minister assures resolving tax related issues of IT, Telecom sector

Acknowledging the role of IT and Telecommuncation in the overall development of the country, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Thursday assured of extending all possible support to resolve issues related to various taxes on said sectors for ease of doing business and facilitation of both the sectors in exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Acknowledging the role of IT and Telecommuncation in the overall development of the country, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Thursday assured of extending all possible support to resolve issues related to various taxes on said sectors for ease of doing business and facilitation of both the sectors in exports.

The Finance Minister stressed that the present government was providing maximum incentives for expansion of IT and Telecom sector and enhancement of IT and Telecom related exports.

He was presiding over a meeting on the tax related issues of Information Technology (IT) and Telecom sector at Finance Division today.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Secretary IT & Telecom, Chairman PTA, Chairman FBR and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq apprised the Finance Minister on the contribution of IT and Telecom sectors in the economic progress of the country and informed that currently IT and Telecommunication sectors were facing various issues related to taxation and requested for exemption/reduction in various taxes for ease of doing business for IT sector and survival of telecom sector in Pakistan.

It was also shared that growth of IT and Telecommunication not only contributes in increasing the exports but also in overall growth of GDP.

