UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Minister Evaluates PBS' Data Collection, Analytical Techniques

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Finance Minister evaluates PBS' data collection, analytical techniques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday had an introductory meeting with Secretary Planning, Development and Special Initiatives/ Chief Statistician, to evaluate the current techniques of data collection and analysis used by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to press statement issued by the Finance Minister, the minister assigned the PBS to adopt a practice of regularly comparing the difference in wholesale and retail prices of essential food items in different districts across the country.

PBS would highlight the difference in prices in different provincesas well, the minister said adding that the data, if available on real time basis on the PBS dash-board, would help maintain strategic reserves of the essential commodities across the country.

The meeting of National price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) is expected to take place within a week's time and PBS shares its data analysis report in the upcoming meeting of NPMC.

The Minister appreciated the technology based data gathering techniques followed by the Bureau after doing away with the paper based approach and directed them to follow such methods that could further assist in making the data more objective, targeted and authentic for the purpose of comparison and analysis.

He said addressing the root cause of inflation with devising a new hierarchy of administrative control would provide the most needed relief to the masses.

Earlier, the Chief Statistician gave a detailed briefing to the new Minister on evidence based data collection techniques followed by the Bureau in compiling figures particularly for Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI).

The Chief Statistician also apprised the Minister of the changes they were about to introduce in the system to make it more comprehensive.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Member PBS Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Economic Adviser Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad and senior officials of Finance Division.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Shaukat Tarin Price

Recent Stories

Special Russian Plane Lands in Prague as 18 Expell ..

9 minutes ago

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies following fall

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

14 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Minister discusses relief packages, cleanlin ..

17 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Country's Special ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.