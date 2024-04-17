Finance Minister, highlights geo-economic fragmentation, its impact on Pakistan

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 09:48 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday highlighted geo-economic fragmentation and its impact on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday highlighted geo-economic fragmentation and its impact on Pakistan.

The minister attended the middle East and North Africa (MENAP) Ministers and Governors meeting with the Managing Director International Monetary Fund (IMF), said a press release issued here.

He thanked IMF, Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs)and its time-tested sincere bilateral partners for their support in helping the country respond to unprecedented challenges.

He further underscored aggressive reforms including broadening the tax net, privatizing loss making SOEs, expanding social safety net and facilitating the private sector.

He also underlined the importance of re-channeling of SDRs, review of surcharges policy and prioritizing the RST in view of climate vulnerabilities.

The minister called for a more proactive and responsive Global Financial Safety Net to tackle the elevated risks.

He welcomed the renewed emphasis of the Fund on Capacity Building through Regional Capacity Development Centers (RCDCs).

More Stories From Business