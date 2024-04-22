Open Menu

Finance Minister Meets Officials Of Banking Sector In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb held meeting with the senior officials of Mashreq Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank in Dubai on Monday to discuss strengthening of financial and economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb held meeting with the senior officials of Mashreq Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank in Dubai on Monday to discuss strengthening of financial and economic cooperation.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized upon the bankers to reconsider their appetite for arranging finance

for the country given significant improvements in economic fundamentals, said a press release issued here.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank

Recent Stories

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

5 minutes ago
 UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with ..

UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences

5 minutes ago
 Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

5 minutes ago
 National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) reco ..

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs

9 minutes ago
 Walk marks Earth Day

Walk marks Earth Day

9 minutes ago
 DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

9 minutes ago
Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

9 minutes ago
 'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollut ..

'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

14 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic co ..

Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling

14 minutes ago
 WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

14 minutes ago
 SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

14 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business