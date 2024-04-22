Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb held meeting with the senior officials of Mashreq Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank in Dubai on Monday to discuss strengthening of financial and economic cooperation.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized upon the bankers to reconsider their appetite for arranging finance

for the country given significant improvements in economic fundamentals, said a press release issued here.