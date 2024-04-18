Finance Minister Rules Out Rupee Devaluation In Talks With IMF
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2024 | 12:19 PM
Muhammad Aurangzeb says there is no reason for rupee devaluation as Pakistan has solid foreign-exchange reserves, stable currency, rising remittances and steady exports.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has ruled out any further significant rupee devaluation ahead of talks with International Monetary Fund.
Speaking at roundtable meeting with Bloomberg team in Washington, he said there is no reason for rupee devaluation as Pakistan has solid foreign-exchange reserves, stable Currency, rising remittances and steady exports.
The Minister said the government is focusing on bolstering industries, agriculture and information technology sector to push the national growth above four percent in the coming years.
