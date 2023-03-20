UrduPoint.com

Food Group Exports Increase 7.39 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Food group exports increase 7.39 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Food group exports from the country during the month of February, 2023 grew by 7.39 percent as compared to the corresponding month of last year and different food commodities worth $518.871 million exported as against the exports of $483.162 million of same month of last year.

On month on month basis, the exports of food group also grew by 35.10 percent in February, 2023 as compared the month of January as it was recorded at $518.371 million in February, 2023 against $384.056 million of the month of January, 2023, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, the food group exports from the country during last 08 months of current financial year decreased by 6.08 percent as compared the exports of the same period last year.

During the period from July-February, 2022-23, food commodities valuing $3.226 billion exported as compared the exports of $3.434 billion of same period lat year.

Meanwhile, imports of food goods into the country year on year basis reduced by 12.25 percent in February, 2023 as compared the same month of last year. The food goods costing $703.774 million imported during the month of February, 2023 as compared the imports of $801.981 million of same month last year.

However, food imports into the country during last 08 months of current financial year grew by 3.98 percent as the country spent $6.687 billion on the imports of different food products to fulfill local requirements as against the imports of $6.431 billion of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same January February From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS des ..

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: ..

2 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

31 minutes ago
 MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in ..

MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in brain health

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platfor ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platform for Public Water Transport

1 hour ago
 ‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Revie ..

‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Review’ magazine to spotlight adv ..

1 hour ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on impl ..

Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on implanting pacemakers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.