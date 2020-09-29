Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0321% PA 0.7179% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0213% PA 0.7713% PA
For 12 months 0.1193% PA 0.9943% PA
For 2 Years 0.1193% PA 1.4943% PA
For 3 Years 0.1193% PA 1.7443% PA
For 4 years 0.1193% PA 1.9943% PA
For 5 years 0.1193% PA 2.1193% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1916% PA 0.5584% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1576% PA 0.5924% PA
For 12 Months -0.0924% PA 0.7826% PA
For 2 Years -0.0924% PA 1.2826% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0924% PA 1.5326% PA
For 4 years -0.0924% PA 1.7826% PA
For 5 years -0.0924% PA 1.9076% PA
EURO VALUE 29-09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2633% PA 1.0133% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2521% PA 1.0021% PA
For 12 Months 0.1856% PA 1.0606% PA
For 2 Years 0.1856% PA 1.5606% PA
For 3 Years 0.1856% PA 1.8106% PA
For 4 years 0.1856% PA 2.0606% PA
For 5 years 0.1856% PA 2.1856% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1533% PA 0.5967% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1993% PA 0.5507% PA
For 12 Months 0.1987% PA 0.6763% PA
For 2 Years 0.1987% PA 1.1763% PA
For 3 Years 0.1987% PA 1.4263% PA
For 4 Years 0.1987% PA 1.6763% PA
For 5 years 0.1987% PA 1.8013% PA