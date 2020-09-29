(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0321% PA 0.7179% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0213% PA 0.7713% PA

For 12 months 0.1193% PA 0.9943% PA

For 2 Years 0.1193% PA 1.4943% PA

For 3 Years 0.1193% PA 1.7443% PA

For 4 years 0.1193% PA 1.9943% PA

For 5 years 0.1193% PA 2.1193% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1916% PA 0.5584% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1576% PA 0.5924% PA

For 12 Months -0.0924% PA 0.7826% PA

For 2 Years -0.0924% PA 1.2826% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0924% PA 1.5326% PA

For 4 years -0.0924% PA 1.7826% PA

For 5 years -0.0924% PA 1.9076% PA

EURO VALUE 29-09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2633% PA 1.0133% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2521% PA 1.0021% PA

For 12 Months 0.1856% PA 1.0606% PA

For 2 Years 0.1856% PA 1.5606% PA

For 3 Years 0.1856% PA 1.8106% PA

For 4 years 0.1856% PA 2.0606% PA

For 5 years 0.1856% PA 2.1856% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1533% PA 0.5967% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1993% PA 0.5507% PA

For 12 Months 0.1987% PA 0.6763% PA

For 2 Years 0.1987% PA 1.1763% PA

For 3 Years 0.1987% PA 1.4263% PA

For 4 Years 0.1987% PA 1.6763% PA

For 5 years 0.1987% PA 1.8013% PA