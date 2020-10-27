Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0335% PA 0.7165% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0006% PA 0.7494% PA
For 12 months 0.0866% PA 0.9616% PA
For 2 Years 0.0866% PA 1.4616% PA
For 3 Years 0.0866% PA 1.7116% PA
For 4 years 0.0866% PA 1.9616% PA
For 5 years 0.0866% PA 2.0866% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2049% PA 0.5451% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1846% PA 0.5654% PA
For 12 Months -0.1179% PA 0.7571% PA
For 2 Years -0.1179% PA 1.2571% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1179% PA 1.5071% PA
For 4 years -0.1179% PA 1.7571% PA
For 5 years -0.1179% PA 1.8821% PA
EURO VALUE 27-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2769% PA 1.0269% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2576% PA 1.0076% PA
For 12 Months 0.2087% PA 1.0837% PA
For 2 Years 0.2087% PA 1.5837% PA
For 3 Years 0.2087% PA 1.8337% PA
For 4 years 0.2087% PA 2.0837% PA
For 5 years 0.2087% PA 2.2087% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1505% PA 0.5995% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1900% PA 0.5600% PA
For 12 Months 0.2028% PA 0.6722% PA
For 2 Years 0.2028% PA 1.1722% PA
For 3 Years 0.2028% PA 1.4222% PA
For 4 Years 0.2028% PA 1.6722% PA
For 5 years 0.2028% PA 1.7972% PA