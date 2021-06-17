Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1253% PA 0.6248% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0974% PA 0.6526% PA
For 12 months -0.0168% PA 0.8583% PA
For 2 Years 0.0168% PA 1.3583% PA
For 3 Years 0.0168% PA 1.6083% PA
For 4 years 0.0168% PA 1.8583% PA
For 5 years 0.0168% PA 1.9833% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1688% PA 0.5813% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1426% PA 0.6074% PA
For 12 Months 0.0833% PA 0.7918% PA
For 2 Years 0.0833% PA 1.2918% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0833% PA 1.5418% PA
For 4 years 0.0833% PA 1.7918% PA
For 5 years 0.0833% PA 1.9168% PA
EURO VALUE 17-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2981% PA 1.0481% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2806% PA 1.0306% PA
For 12 Months 0.2416% PA 1.1166% PA
For 2 Years 0.2416% PA 1.6166% PA
For 3 Years 0.2416% PA 1.8666% PA
For 4 years 0.2416% PA 2.1166% PA
For 5 years 0.2416% PA 2.2416% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1547% PA 0.5953% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1865% PA 0.5635% PA
For 12 Months -0.2022% PA 0.6728% PA
For 2 Years -0.2022% PA 1.1728% PA
For 3 Years -0.2022% PA 1.4228% PA
For 4 Years -0.2022% PA 1.6728% PA
For 5 years -0.2022% PA 1.7978% PA