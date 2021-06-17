KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1253% PA 0.6248% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0974% PA 0.6526% PA

For 12 months -0.0168% PA 0.8583% PA

For 2 Years 0.0168% PA 1.3583% PA

For 3 Years 0.0168% PA 1.6083% PA

For 4 years 0.0168% PA 1.8583% PA

For 5 years 0.0168% PA 1.9833% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1688% PA 0.5813% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1426% PA 0.6074% PA

For 12 Months 0.0833% PA 0.7918% PA

For 2 Years 0.0833% PA 1.2918% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0833% PA 1.5418% PA

For 4 years 0.0833% PA 1.7918% PA

For 5 years 0.0833% PA 1.9168% PA

EURO VALUE 17-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2981% PA 1.0481% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2806% PA 1.0306% PA

For 12 Months 0.2416% PA 1.1166% PA

For 2 Years 0.2416% PA 1.6166% PA

For 3 Years 0.2416% PA 1.8666% PA

For 4 years 0.2416% PA 2.1166% PA

For 5 years 0.2416% PA 2.2416% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1547% PA 0.5953% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1865% PA 0.5635% PA

For 12 Months -0.2022% PA 0.6728% PA

For 2 Years -0.2022% PA 1.1728% PA

For 3 Years -0.2022% PA 1.4228% PA

For 4 Years -0.2022% PA 1.6728% PA

For 5 years -0.2022% PA 1.7978% PA