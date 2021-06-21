Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1155% PA 0.6345% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0914% PA 0.6586% PA
For 12 months -0.0049% PA 0.8701% PA
For 2 Years 0.0049% PA 1.3701% PA
For 3 Years 0.0049% PA 1.6201% PA
For 4 years 0.0049% PA 1.8701% PA
For 5 years 0.0049% PA 1.9951% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1678% PA 0.5823% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1396% PA 0.6104% PA
For 12 Months 0.0759% PA 0.7991% PA
For 2 Years 0.0759% PA 1.2991% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0759% PA 1.5494% PA
For 4 years 0.0759% PA 1.7991% PA
For 5 years 0.0759% PA 1.9241% PA
EURO VALUE 21-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2979% PA 1.0479% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2759% PA 1.0259% PA
For 12 Months 0.2759% PA 1.1153% PA
For 2 Years 0.2403% PA 1.6153% PA
For 3 Years 0.2403% PA 1.8653% PA
For 4 years 0.2403% PA 2.1153% PA
For 5 years 0.2403% PA 2.2403% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2979% PA 1.0479% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2759% PA 1.0259% PA
For 12 Months -0.2403% PA 1.1153% PA
For 2 Years -0.2403% PA 1.6153% PA
For 3 Years -0.2403% PA 1.8653% PA
For 4 Years -0.2403% PA 1.1153% PA
For 5 years -0.2403% PA 1.2403% PA