KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1155% PA 0.6345% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0914% PA 0.6586% PA

For 12 months -0.0049% PA 0.8701% PA

For 2 Years 0.0049% PA 1.3701% PA

For 3 Years 0.0049% PA 1.6201% PA

For 4 years 0.0049% PA 1.8701% PA

For 5 years 0.0049% PA 1.9951% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1678% PA 0.5823% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1396% PA 0.6104% PA

For 12 Months 0.0759% PA 0.7991% PA

For 2 Years 0.0759% PA 1.2991% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0759% PA 1.5494% PA

For 4 years 0.0759% PA 1.7991% PA

For 5 years 0.0759% PA 1.9241% PA

EURO VALUE 21-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2979% PA 1.0479% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2759% PA 1.0259% PA

For 12 Months 0.2759% PA 1.1153% PA

For 2 Years 0.2403% PA 1.6153% PA

For 3 Years 0.2403% PA 1.8653% PA

For 4 years 0.2403% PA 2.1153% PA

For 5 years 0.2403% PA 2.2403% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2979% PA 1.0479% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2759% PA 1.0259% PA

For 12 Months -0.2403% PA 1.1153% PA

For 2 Years -0.2403% PA 1.6153% PA

For 3 Years -0.2403% PA 1.8653% PA

For 4 Years -0.2403% PA 1.1153% PA

For 5 years -0.2403% PA 1.2403% PA