KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1155% PA 0.6345% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0721% PA 0.6779% PA

For 12 months 0.0794% PA 0.9544% PA

For 2 Years 0.0794% PA 1.4544% PA

For 3 Years 0.0794% PA 1.7044% PA

For 4 years 0.0794% PA 1.9544% PA

For 5 years 0.0794% PA 2.0794% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0445% PA 0.7055% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1589% PA 0.9089% PA

For 12 Months 0.4645% PA 1.3395% PA

For 2 Years 0.4645% PA 1.8395% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4645% PA 2.0895% PA

For 4 years 0.4645% PA 2.3395% PA

For 5 years 0.4645% PA 2.4645% PA

EURO VALUE 27 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3124% PA 1.0624% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2951% PA 1.0451% PA

For 12 Months 0.2331% PA 1.1081% PA

For 2 Years 0.2331% PA 1.6081% PA

For 3 Years 0.2331% PA 1.8581% PA

For 4 years 0.2331% PA 2.1081% PA

For 5 years 0.2331% PA 2.2331% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1673% PA 0.5827% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1853% PA 0.5647% PA

For 12 Months 0.1847% PA 0.6903% PA

For 2 Years 0.1847% PA 1.1903% PA

For 3 Years 0.1847% PA 1.4403% PA

For 4 Years 0.1847% PA 1.6903% PA

For 5 years 0.1847% PA 1.8153% PA