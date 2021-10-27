Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1155% PA 0.6345% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0721% PA 0.6779% PA
For 12 months 0.0794% PA 0.9544% PA
For 2 Years 0.0794% PA 1.4544% PA
For 3 Years 0.0794% PA 1.7044% PA
For 4 years 0.0794% PA 1.9544% PA
For 5 years 0.0794% PA 2.0794% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0445% PA 0.7055% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1589% PA 0.9089% PA
For 12 Months 0.4645% PA 1.3395% PA
For 2 Years 0.4645% PA 1.8395% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4645% PA 2.0895% PA
For 4 years 0.4645% PA 2.3395% PA
For 5 years 0.4645% PA 2.4645% PA
EURO VALUE 27 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3124% PA 1.0624% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2951% PA 1.0451% PA
For 12 Months 0.2331% PA 1.1081% PA
For 2 Years 0.2331% PA 1.6081% PA
For 3 Years 0.2331% PA 1.8581% PA
For 4 years 0.2331% PA 2.1081% PA
For 5 years 0.2331% PA 2.2331% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1673% PA 0.5827% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1853% PA 0.5647% PA
For 12 Months 0.1847% PA 0.6903% PA
For 2 Years 0.1847% PA 1.1903% PA
For 3 Years 0.1847% PA 1.4403% PA
For 4 Years 0.1847% PA 1.6903% PA
For 5 years 0.1847% PA 1.8153% PA